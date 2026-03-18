Decision on 6G spectrum to be taken by ITU & 3GPP post standard setting

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Decision regarding 6G spectrum will be taken by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and 3GPP, likely after standards are finalised, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

The 3rd Generation Partnership Project, or 3GPP, is a global collaboration of seven telecommunications standards organisations (SDOs) that develops technical specifications.

India has a commitment that Bharat 6G Alliance will work steadfast across its seven working groups to ensure India's participation in setting standards on 6G, he said.

"6G is a technology which has exponential possibilities, it will not only bridge the digital divide, it will also provide tremendous opportunities across the world. India is working with Bharat 6G Alliance to be a partner at the table of setting those standards," the Minister told reporters.

Asked about the allocation of 6G spectrum, Scindia said: "That will be decided by ITU and 3GPP and will come possibly after standards."

The era of 6G will mark the next leap in human civilisation, Scindia said while addressing an international workshop on 6G standardisation.

He emphasised that global interoperability across networks, devices, and services, a common technical framework, accelerated innovation, and a strong commitment to inclusivity would be key to unlocking the full potential of 6G technology.

The Minister noted that the world is at the threshold of a new technological epoch.

The era of 6G will not only represent an exponential jump in speeds and latency but also the next leap for human civilisation from both a digital and technology perspective, he said.

The minister emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach, underlining four key elements.

"Our decisive role has to be based on four key pillars. First, to ensure global interoperability between devices, networks and services. And this has to be the case across the world so the world communicates seamlessly across a global unified communication ecosystem," he said.

Other aspects include the creation of a common technical framework and the acceleration of innovation and research for transforming lab breakthroughs into real-world solutions.

"... Second, developing a common technical framework, in collaboration with global bodies such as 3GPP and ITU, to establish shared standards across radio interfaces, core networks, spectrum and service architecture. Third, accelerating innovation and research, where clear global standards guide researchers, startups and industry in transforming breakthroughs into real-world solutions," he said.

Fourth element, and the most important, is about ensuring inclusive growth and indigenous innovation. Open standards create a level playing field, enabling nations to contribute, build intellectual property and ensure that the benefits of technology reach every citizen across the globe.