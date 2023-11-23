Deepfake regulation to target both creators and social media platforms
Under the new rules, social media and other online platforms may not be able to take advantage of the safe harbour immunity they enjoy under the IT Act unless they move swiftly to take action against deepfakes
New Delhi: India will crack down on AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation armed with a new regulation that will allow for financial penalties on creators as well as social media platforms enabling the proliferation of such malicious content.
