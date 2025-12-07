Deepinder Goyal teases launch of ‘Temple’, a device to monitor brain blood flow – check his full post

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato's parent company, Eternal, has shared a teaser of his new offering, Temple, a brain blood flow monitoring device.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, Goyal revealed a glimpse of Temple with the caption “Getting there.”

He was previously seen wearing the small golden device on his right temple, which had recently drawn widespread curiosity online.

Check Goyal's post here —

Here's what we know about Temple – While responding to a post on LinkedIn, Goyal earlier explained that Temple is an “experimental device to calculate Brain Flow accurately, real-time, and continuously,” which was developed while researching his much-touted Gravity Ageing Hypothesis.

Last month, Goyal posted a series of posts presenting a "scientific yet unconventional” hypothesis. He proposed that gravity might directly influence human ageing. Goyal explained, ' I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal but as a fellow human curious enough to follow a strange thread... Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

Goyal further observed that he was establishing links between three well-known ideas: slight reductions in brain blood flow caused by upright posture, the sensitivity of hypothalamus and brainstem neurons to even minor declines in circulation, and the role these regions play in regulating ageing.

Will the device be relevant even if the gravity hypothesis is wrong? Goyal mentioned that he has been using the device for a year and believes it could become a significant health tool for the world.

“Been using it for a year, and I’ve been feeling that this could shape into an important wearable the world needs. Brain Flow is already well accepted as a biomarker for ageing, longevity, as well as cognition. So, this device is useful and relevant even if the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis turns out to be wrong,” he said on LinkedIn.

Responding to the concerns that the hypothesis had been created to promote the device, Goyal said, “Temple is going to be a small, cute company, if at all. Nothing compared to Eternal.” He added “We did not cook up the Gravity Aging Hypothesis to sell Temple. Not my game to lose the trust our customers have in me over a marketing gimmick.”