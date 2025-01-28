Technology
Mint Explainer: How DeepSeek’s not-so-hungry AI model can revolutionise India’s AI future
Leslie D'Monte , Shouvik Das 5 min read 28 Jan 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Summary
- Chinese tech firm DeepSeek's cost-effective AI model not only raises hopes for accelerating India's AI future but also for democratising AI globally.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The artificial intelligence (AI) treadmill is moving at a very rapid pace, disrupting even established tech companies in its wake. The latest example is that of DeepSeek AI, a Chinese AI startup that has rattled US tech stocks and global stock markets, even tanking the value of AI posterboy Nvidia Corp. by $593 billion on Tuesday.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less