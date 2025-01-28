How does DeepSeek fare against OpenAI?

DeepSeek says R1’s performance is comparable with that of OpenAI-o1 across math, code, and reasoning tasks while costing 5-10% of o1’s API (application programming interface) price. DeepSeek has also developed DeepSeek-V3, which was trained over two months at a cost of $5.58 million and is designed for text-based tasks such as coding and essay writing. The company also offers smaller versions for use on standard laptops.