DeepSeek scrambles US-China tech war

In a research paper from December, DeepSeek said it used more than 2,000 of Nvidia’s H800 chips to train one of its AI models. Nvidia had rolled out the H800, a stripped-down version of what was then its most powerful chip, to comply with U.S. export controls that were imposed during the Biden administration to slow China’s technological progress. A year later, U.S. officials outlawed the chip entirely, but not after DeepSeek had about a year to buy such processors.