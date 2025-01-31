US congressional offices have been cautioned against using the Chinese artificial intelligence application DeepSeek, according to a report by Axios on Thursday. The warning comes amid growing concerns over data security and foreign influence in AI technology.

A notice issued by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the US House of Representatives has reportedly advised staff that DeepSeek is currently under review and remains unauthorised for official use.

“At this time, DeepSeek is under review by the CAO and is currently unauthorised for official House use,” the notice stated, as cited by Axios.

DeepSeek, a low-cost AI model developed in China, has posed a potential challenge to the dominance of American AI firms such as OpenAI and Google, owned by Alphabet. Its rapid emergence in the AI market has fuelled concerns within the US about competition, security risks, and geopolitical implications.

This warning aligns with broader scrutiny of Chinese technology within the US government, which has previously taken action against Chinese firms over national security concerns. With AI development becoming increasingly competitive on the global stage, the US appears to be doubling down on efforts to safeguard its digital infrastructure and maintain its technological leadership.

While the review of DeepSeek is ongoing, congressional offices have been urged to refrain from using the application until further guidance is provided.

More countries join to investigate DeepSeek’s privacy policies Meanwhile, South Korea's data protection authority has also announced plans to seek clarification from Chinese tech startup DeepSeek regarding its handling of users' personal data. This follows the launch of DeepSeek’s powerful new AI chatbot, R1, which has sparked privacy concerns and disrupted global tech markets.

Touted as a formidable competitor to leading AI models from the U.S., the R1 chatbot offers comparable capabilities at a significantly lower cost. Its debut has sent shockwaves through the industry, contributing to a 17 per cent drop in Nvidia’s stock earlier this week. The rapid rise of DeepSeek has intensified scrutiny over the vast investments made by American firms in AI technology.

A spokesperson from South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission confirmed to AFP that the agency would formally request details from DeepSeek regarding its data processing practices, though the specifics of the inquiry remain undisclosed.

Regulatory bodies in Europe have also taken notice. Italy’s data protection authority has also launched an investigation, blocking DeepSeek’s AI from processing Italian users’ personal data. Authorities aim to determine the origins of the data used to train the chatbot and assess whether users have been properly informed about how their data is collected—particularly if it was scraped from the web.

Similarly, France’s CNIL data watchdog has announced it will engage with DeepSeek to evaluate potential risks associated with the AI system’s data handling practices.