DeepSeek’s AI surprised the world. China’s universities are the talent source.
SummaryPeking University, Tsinghua University, and Zhejiang University are pivotal to the nation’s AI advancement.
In the global contest for artificial intelligence supremacy, the U.S. and China are often portrayed as the primary contenders. While the U.S. maintains a lead in AI innovation, China is rapidly closing the gap, driven by a surge in research output, substantial investments, and strategic governmental policies.