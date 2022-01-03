Space is an important aspect in our lives and so does it matter in virtual world. We need space to fill in new things offline and memories online. Google and its services are such important part of our lives that require a lot of space. The US-based tech giant offers 15GB of free storage for mails, photos, contacts and its other allied services out of which Gmail (emails) plays most vital role.

As we are connected to the world virtually, our mobile number serves as our identity and if we register it anywhere, knowingly or unknowingly, it prompts numerous mails and messages to land in our mailboxes and mobile phones.

We have to delete it manually to clear the space and sometimes have to mark them Spam to get rid of them. For mobile phones, we can do with just two taps, select and delete but for Gmail, we need to follow a procedure.

To clean up your mailbox of the unwanted mails, you need to create a new tab. Open the mailbox, go to the search bar on the top and click on the show search option, in that top you have to write manually about From (the mails you wanted to delete from senders), and then have to click on the Create filter and then finally select Delete it. From now on, if mails from those senders (whom you have marked in From) will be deleted automatically. It only works for the new mails and not the old ones received already before creating this Delete it option.

You have to do it manually by searching the subject and select All and then delete. This feature will help you create a more clutter-free Gmail experience. You can do it through your PC, laptop and mobile phones as well.

