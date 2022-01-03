Delete the unwanted Gmail emails automatically. Know how to do it

To clean up your mailbox of the unwanted mails, you need to create a new tab. Open the mailbox, go to the search bar on the top and click on the show search option, in that top you have to write manually about From (the mails you wanted to delete from senders), and then have to click on the Create filter and then finally select Delete it. From now on, if mails from those senders (whom you have marked in From) will be deleted automatically. It only works for the new mails and not the old ones received already before creating this Delete it option.