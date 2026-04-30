Delhi govt plans to partner with tech companies, start-ups for AI tools in various fields

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to engage technology companies, startups research institutions working in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to come up with solutions related to governance, health, education, air quality monitoring and mobility among other areas, officials said on Thursday.

The Information Technology Department of the government has sought participation of tech companies, startups, academic and research institutions to showcase artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to strengthen governance with focus on sectors such as health, urban planning, public service delivery, mobility among other areas, they said.

The initiative aims at leveraging the AI-tools in areas like digital health governance, predictive disease surveillance, hospital resource optimisation and citizen-centric service platforms to enhance efficiency and responsiveness in government systems.

A senior government officer said that the objective is to identify and adopt the innovative, AI-based solutions that could be piloted at department levels.

According to an expression of interest document issued by the IT department, the AI solutions in different fields must be commercially available with record of successful implementation for public service delivery and governance at national or international levels.

The interested technology companies, start-ups or research institutions will make live demonstration of their AI tools before an evaluation committee of the government. They will also make a brief presentation about the solution, technology used, deployment status, and potential benefits for government use, officials said.