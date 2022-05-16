Dell launches two new Intel-powered laptops for gaming community. Details

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The gaming sector is witnessing a major shift in India with new investments, new gaming titles being launched every month and many in the country making a career from it. India has immense potential for the gaming industry to grow and Dell with its gaming range of laptops has always been at the forefront of it. The new G15 laptops are the perfect blend of best-in-class innovation and superior engineering. With a growing curiosity for optimal hardware and necessary skilling across tier-1, 2, and 3 towns, there is an awareness among the consumers. The new G15 cements Dell's leadership in the gaming sector with features like the Alienware command centre, latest CPUs and GPUs, and fast refresh screens."