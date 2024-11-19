Deloitte India partners with Securiti to enhance data privacy and compliance solutions
Deloitte India has partnered with Securiti to enhance data governance, privacy, and compliance solutions for businesses. This collaboration combines Deloitte's expertise with Securiti's technology to automate privacy operations and strengthen compliance frameworks.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic partnership with data privacy and security company Securiti to address growing challenges in data governance, privacy, and compliance.
