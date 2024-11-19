Deloitte India has partnered with Securiti to enhance data governance, privacy, and compliance solutions for businesses. This collaboration combines Deloitte's expertise with Securiti's technology to automate privacy operations and strengthen compliance frameworks.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte India) has announced a strategic partnership with data privacy and security company Securiti to address growing challenges in data governance, privacy, and compliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the collaboration combines Deloitte India’s domain expertise with Securiti’s technology platforms to deliver tailored, end-to-end security solutions for businesses navigating increasingly complex regulatory requirements.

The partnership aims to support organisations in automating privacy operations, improving Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and enhancing compliance frameworks. This comes in the context of regulatory developments such as India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), which emphasises data protection, consent, and transparency. The act adds to the compliance obligations businesses face under international frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to both the firms, Deloitte and Securiti aim to provide a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet these challenges. The offerings focus on addressing the rising global demand for effective data protection, security, and governance mechanisms, particularly as organisations increasingly operate in interconnected digital ecosystems.

“As data custodians in a digitally interconnected world, we recognise that privacy is not just a legal mandate but a moral imperative. The DPDPA challenges us to elevate our standards, and our strategic partnership with Securiti reflects our unwavering dedication to exceeding these expectations. Together, we are architecting a future where personal data protection is intrinsic to every innovation, ensuring that trust remains the bedrock upon which all digital interactions are built," stated Deepa Seshadri, Partner and Leader – Cyber, Deloitte South Asia.