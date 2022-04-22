Demand for cooling appliances jumps 25% in March

Hari G. Kumar, Vice President – Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “The consistent rise in temperature over the last few years coupled with the extended stay at-home is driving the demand for cooling appliances, especially the ones offering flexibility in cooling and storage. As a preferred platform for customers across the country, we are witnessing a rising propensity in consumers to purchase smart appliances offering flexibility in operations while being energy efficient and providing protection against harmful viruses. At Flipkart, we are committed to catering to the evolving needs of our customers and are offering the widest selection through brands, making it available to customers in an affordable manner across the country, thereby bringing true customer delight."