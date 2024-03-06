Technology
Dholera chip fab: India's leap into electronics manufacturing
Summary
- The Gujarat-based semiconductor chip fab will mark a stride towards the goal of fully Made-in-India electronics appliances
New Delhi: A semiconductor chip fabrication factory, or fab, in Gujarat's Dholera will mark a significant stride towards achieving the goal of fully Made-in-India electronics appliances, according to industry experts.
