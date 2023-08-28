Digital Payments Can’t Serve Up a Free Lunch
Summary
- Though stock markets have been merciless with ‘paytech’ firm Adyen, they are right to fear a more cutthroat environment in digital payments
For investors, the massive market for digital payments used to offer a rare dreamland of growth companies with a low-risk, oligopolistic business. That Cathie Wood is doubling down on it should tell them this was too good to be true.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more