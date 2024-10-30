Digital twins are fast becoming part of everyday life

Could these virtual doppelgangers go rogue? They might if they are programmed badly, or hacked into. Avoidable medical conditions could be ignored, corporate systems sent awry and critical power plants compromised. Digital twins will gobble up mountains of data, some of it wrong, some of it prejudiced and much of it raising concerns about privacy and surveillance. There is also the danger of tunnel vision as humans rely more and more on digital twins—and miss things that sensors might not be able to capture. Yet these risks are not specific to digital twins. They apply to all emerging technologies, as they always have and always will. Such concerns need to be considered, as in the current debate over the use of AI. The emergence of the digital mirror world will doubtless raise new questions, but its potential advantages are already plain to see.