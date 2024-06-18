‘Digital twins’ could revolutionize planes, cars and hearts
SummaryA new Air Force simulator initiative has a wealth of exciting applications in the civilian world as well.
The U.S. Air Force will announce on Tuesday its latest initiative to unleash the power of “digital twins"—computerized simulators that mimic real-world systems with almost perfect accuracy. This bold effort, dubbed Model One, integrates 50 top military simulations into a unified system to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of digital warfare.