The man who wants your face to be the boarding pass—everywhere
Leslie D'Monte 9 min read 06 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Suresh Khadakbhavi, the architect of DigiYatra, is reshaping how India flies—with just your face. Now, he’s taking his vision global, even as privacy questions grow.
Bengaluru: On a foggy January morning in 2017, 17 passengers voluntarily stepped into an experimental lane at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to test a new way of boarding flights: no identity (ID) card, no ticket, no boarding pass. A simple scanner cross-verified the passengers’ fingerprints with India’s unique identity system, Aadhaar, and matched them against the flight manifest.
