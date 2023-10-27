‘Disappointed Again’: Ad Companies Suffer as Tech Firms Clip Spending

A deep retrenchment in the tech sector again reverberated through the ad industry’s quarterly results.

Some of the major advertising holding companies are still feeling the impact of lower spending from technology clients—with some hit harder than others.

Recent quarterly results from Interpublic Group, Omnicom Group, WPP and Publicis Groupe showed that many of their units are seeing more caution from some advertisers, slower project work, delayed starts of new business or other signs of a pullback.

It is a continuation of a trend agencies started to report earlier this year, when they said tech and telecom clients were spending less. Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, for instance, on Wednesday said its outlays for marketing and sales in its third quarter had decreased 24%, primarily due to lower marketing spend and headcount-related costs.

WPP, which reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday, again saw reduced spending from its tech clients. The ad giant downgraded its expectations for this year, now saying it expects like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs to grow in a range of 0.5% to 1%, down from an earlier 1.5% to 3% forecast. Like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs strips out currency fluctuations, acquisitions, disposals and costs such as expenses billed to clients.

The third quarter “was a little bit tougher than we had expected," WPP Chief Executive Mark Read said in an interview. “We are seeing continued pressure from tech companies. I think that, combined with the broader environment, makes us a little bit more cautious about the outlook for the year overall."

The lower tech spending will persist into next year, he added. "I think that spend will turn around next year," Read said. "It's too early to say yet which quarter."

WPP has also set on a plan to simplify some of its business operations, for example, with the merger announced last week of two of its major agencies to form VML. The holding company is also looking to streamline its GroupM unit, the world’s largest ad-buying firm, by further distilling the operations and back-office functions that support the client-facing agencies, it said.

The changes at GroupM and VML are expected to drive stronger revenue growth and net annualized cost savings of at least £100 million, roughly $121 million, in 2025, with some benefit beginning in 2024.

"The advertising market as a whole is suffering from tech's 'year of efficiency' with the once-gushing flow of dollars from the industry slowing to a trickle," MoffettNathanson analysts said in a note last week. "And the sudden withdrawal has indeed laid bare just how dependent certain actors have become on that flow."

Interpublic Group, or IPG, is one of those actors, MoffettNathanson said, with management reporting a 3.2% decline in third-quarter growth from technology and telecom clients and underperforming digital specialist agencies. IPG owns agencies such as McCann Worldgroup, R/GA and IPG Mediabrands.

CEO Philippe Krakowsky said during the company’s earnings call last week that client budgets in the tech sector have seen significant cost-cutting in line with broader austerity efforts. The company said organic net revenue decreased 0.4% in the third quarter compared with a year prior.

"While it's challenging to call the timing of the upturn in their marketing spend, we do believe that the current pressure on this sector will abate since these market leaders will need to return to growth mode," Krakowsky said.

Like WPP, IPG said it was taking a harder look at its own operations.

“Our current level of performance is not up to the standards we set over many years," Krakowsky said. “We’ll, therefore, be looking to close this year as strongly as possible and, specific to identified areas of underperformance, also assess structural internal solutions to improve our growth profile."

On Sunday, Wells Fargo lowered its organic growth forecasts for IPG because of those pressures. "A soft landing for agencies looks less likely," Wells Fargo analysts wrote.

Macquarie analysts added that IPG’s organic revenue growth had “disappointed again" compared with estimates, but still said they view IPG as a strong operating business “passing through some transient issues on client spending and account losses."

Competitor Omnicom Group, which reported organic growth of 3.3% in the third quarter, said it saw less of its overall revenue coming from technology and telecom clients.

But leaders at Omnicom, whose portfolio includes BBDO, DDB and TBWA, expressed optimism that companies would invest in their brand despite a difficult environment.

“In my opinion, ’23 was the first time the tech sector had to face readjusting its business," Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren said on an earnings call. “And people, earlier in the year, went through massive layoffs and cutbacks of their own staffing, which they hadn’t had any experience in their history of even needing to do. It was pure growth prior to this year. That’s behind them now."

Publicis Groupe, meanwhile, saw organic net revenue rise 5.3% in the quarter. The company said some clients for its business-transformation services are maintaining a wait-and-see approach.

But Citi analysts noted that certain factors are helping Publicis. The holding company's client mix is working in its favor, and while it is seeing some of the pressures experienced by competitors, "it has lower exposure to these factors than some of its peers and its new business performance helps offset any significant pressure," analysts wrote in a note earlier this month.

“We delivered a strong Q3, ahead of expectations in a global context that has become increasingly challenging throughout the quarter," Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun said on an earnings call.

The company also upgraded its 2023 organic growth guidance to a 5.5% to 6% range from approximately 5%, still factoring in economic and social tensions affecting client spend, further delays in digital business transformation and any negative end-of-year adjustments to advertiser budgets.

"More broadly, looking at that performance over the years, it is clear that we have become a bigger and stronger company that is more resilient to business cycles," Sadoun added.

Bank of America analysts agreed. Publicis “continues to beat expectations despite headwinds, which we believe will prove transitory, impacting its IT consulting business, Sapient."

IPG and Omnicom both mentioned conflict in the Middle East in their remarks.

Krakowsky said operations in Israel represent approximately 1% of IPG's global revenue.

“If you look at the balance of the year, the geopolitical situation in the Middle East does add a degree of uncertainty to our business," Krakowsky said on IPG’s call.

Omnicom said it continues to plan cautiously given the conflict in Israel along with the war in Ukraine, higher interest rates, oil prices and the continuing risk of a recession in the United States.

Write to Megan Graham at megan.graham@wsj.com

