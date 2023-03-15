Disruption causes Reddit to go offline, but platform now restored

Reddit suffered a substantial outage on Tuesday, with the platform's website and mobile apps going offline for several hours. During this period, users attempting to access Reddit via their browser were greeted with an error message stating, "Sorry, we couldn't load posts for this page," while the Home and Discover tabs on the apps showed no content. However, the platform is now fully operational once again.

Reddit's recent "major outage" caused the platform to label desktop and mobile web access as offline, effectively blocking users from accessing the platform via these channels. Concurrently, the native mobile app was marked as having a "partial outage," implying that while users may have been able to use some of the app's features, they could not access all of them.

At 1:48 AM IST, Reddit first posted a status message announcing that the platform was offline, with subsequent updates provided by the company in the following hours. Throughout the duration of the outage, Reddit's primary Twitter account attempted to lighten the mood with humorous messages, including a tweet at 8:07 AM IST encouraging users to enjoy their newfound productivity while assuring them that the platform would be operational again soon.

Numerous Reddit users turned to Twitter to report the platform's outage, with some expressing their annoyance at the situation. One user asked, "Has anyone else lost access to Reddit?" while another attempted to add some levity to the situation by jokingly questioning, "Is this the universe's way of telling me to get a life, or is Reddit actually down?" Overall, the comments made on Twitter by Reddit users were reflective of the inconvenience and frustration caused by the outage.

The outage appeared to have impacted a significant number of Reddit users, as evidenced by the more than 60,000 individuals who reported issues on Downdetector at its peak. While the number of reports seemed to diminish over time, it is plausible that some users chose not to report the issue due to the prolonged duration of the outage.

At present, the root cause of the outage is unknown, and Reddit has yet to release any specific information concerning the problem.