Disruption causes Reddit to go offline, but platform now restored

Disruption causes Reddit to go offline, but platform now restored2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- Reddit's recent ‘major outage’ caused the platform to label desktop and mobile web access as offline, effectively blocking users from accessing the platform via these channels. Concurrently, the native mobile app was marked as having a ‘partial outage,’ implying that while users may have been able to use some of the app's features, they could not access all of them.
Reddit suffered a substantial outage on Tuesday, with the platform's website and mobile apps going offline for several hours. During this period, users attempting to access Reddit via their browser were greeted with an error message stating, "Sorry, we couldn't load posts for this page," while the Home and Discover tabs on the apps showed no content. However, the platform is now fully operational once again.
