Disruption causes Reddit to go offline, but platform now restored

Numerous Reddit users turned to Twitter to report the platform's outage, with some expressing their annoyance at the situation. One user asked, "Has anyone else lost access to Reddit?" while another attempted to add some levity to the situation by jokingly questioning, "Is this the universe's way of telling me to get a life, or is Reddit actually down?" Overall, the comments made on Twitter by Reddit users were reflective of the inconvenience and frustration caused by the outage.