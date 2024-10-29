Explore
Diwali 2024: Here are ten gifting ideas for loved ones this year's festive season

Livemint

Celebrate this Diwali with your loved ones by gifting them mobile phones, accessories, laptops, home entertainment systems, and wearables with huge discounts of up to 70 per cent. 

Diwali is the perfect opportunity to shop for your loved ones at unbeatable prices. Celebrate this Diwali with your loved ones by gifting them mobile phones, accessories, laptops, home entertainment systems, and wearables with huge discounts of up to 70 per cent on technology items from Vijay Sales' — Diwali Celebration Sale. 

Here are 10 gift ideas for you this Diwali

1. Apple Devices: This Diwali, the discounts on Apple products like the iPhone 16 series starts at 74,900, which is inclusive of instant bank cashback. There are also attractive discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series.

Apple watches start at 22,900, including bank cashback. MacBooks are available from 72,590, and AirPods 4 are starting at 11,900 with instant bank cashback. For iPad lovers, the deals start from 27,990, and accessories for Apple devices start from just 899.

2. Budget to Flagship Phones: For budget-conscious shoppers, deals start from 7,499 for budget phones. Deals on 5G phones are starting from 10,999. For the ones who are looking at premium models, they start from 30,999.

Accessories for smartphones also start at just 199.

3. Laptops and Tablets: This festive season, laptop deals are available with a starting price of 18,990 and up to 30 per cent off on certain models. For gaming enthusiasts, they can avail a 50 per cent off on high-performance gaming laptops, and gaming accessories ensuring smooth gameplay and stunning graphics.

For people who prefer tablets, there are discounts of up to 40 per cent.

4. TVs and Audio Systems: Deals on Televisions start from as low as 8,490, with premium QLED options available from just 12,990. Sound speakers start from an attractive 1,299, whereas home audio systems are offered with up to 30% off. For those who love to host, party speakers are available with up to 50% off.

5. Wearable Tech and Accessories: To buy wearables and accessories for your loved ones, the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is a highlight at just 4,299. It offers advanced features at an affordable price. Other smartwatches start from 999, catering to various needs and budgets.

There is also a range of smartphone accessories and audio products starting from just 199, ensuring you can personalize and optimize your devices without breaking the bank.

6. Home Appliances: This festive season you can get LG 7.5 KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is available at 18,990. Other fully automatic washing machines start from 12,990, catering to various household sizes and needs.

LG 20-litre solo microwave oven is priced at 7,490, with other models starting from 5,90. Prepare for changing seasons with inverter ACs starting from 26,990, ensuring energy-efficient cooling. Refrigerators come with up to 50 per cent off, helping you upgrade your food storage solutions.

For cleaner air, purifiers start from 5,999, while vacuum cleaners begin at 2,999. Essential items like steam irons are offered from 499, and water heaters start from 3,599, ensuring comfort and convenience in every corner of your home. 

7. Kitchen Innovations and Personal Care: You can buy air fryers starting at 3,799 and Juicer mixer grinders, essential for any Indian kitchen, starting at 2,299. 

For personal care items, Philips Body Shaver is available at 1,076, with other grooming products starting as low as 499. For wrinkle-free clothes, irons and garment steamers start at just 499.

8. Gamers Discount: Whether you're a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, the sale has something to enhance your gaming world. This festive season improve your gaming setup with up to 60 per cent off on a wide range of gaming products.

9. VS Rewards Program: The company is also offering a reward program to earn 0.75 per cent of the purchase value as reward points redeemable at 1 per point. The membership is a zero-fee membership program which uses customers' mobile numbers to make it easy to pay and redeem points on every purchase.

10. In-Store Exclusive Offers: The company has prepared a selection of exclusive offers available only at the physical locations.

Walk into any store to take advantage of these incredible offers. Get a Single Door 170 liters Refrigerator for just 10,990, perfect for small families or as a secondary fridge. Upgrade your laundry routine with a Fully Automatic 6-kilogram Top Load Washing Machine at the unbeatable price of 11,990.

Sansui 40-inch Full HD Google TV for only 18,990, a 1 Ton 3-Star Air Conditioner and 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty at an amazing price of 26,990. You can opt for a solo microwave at the low price of 4,990 or opt for a more versatile Convection Microwave at just 8,990.

Apart from these offers, there are bank offers and deals for eligible cards and bank customers. 

“This sale has been carefully curated to cater to every customer's needs, whether they are looking to enhance their smartphone experience, upgrade their home entertainment system, or boost productivity with the latest gadgets," said Nilesh Gupta, director of Vijay Sales. “We've assembled an extensive range of products to ensure there's something for everyone, regardless of budget or preference," he said. 

Published: 29 Oct 2024, 10:13 PM IST
