Next Diwali, you may drive a sub- ₹10 lakh GenAI car
Summary
- With over two years of on-road trials, connected vehicle platforms with generative AI voice interfaces are expected to feature in Indian carmakers’ portfolios by the end of 2025
New Delhi: Next Diwali, car buyers in India can look forward to driving budget-friendly vehicles with advanced artificial intelligence-powered features. Major automakers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki are expected to roll out models under ₹10 lakh equipped with generative AI-powered connected telematics, chipmakers and industry stakeholders told Mint.