DMI Finance jumps in to offer EMI on JioPhone Next. Read details

As Reliance announced JioPhone Next with the EMI options, DMI Finance has today announced its partnership with Reliance Retail to provide digital finance options for its consumer across India. This partnership will kick-off with loans for the newly-launched JioPhone Next by Reliance Retail. The Delhi-based firm will offer paperless financing solutions to Reliance Retail consumer electronics customers at merchant locations across India. The loan tenure for the JioPhone Next will be 18 and 24 months.

The JioPhone Next goes on sale starting Dhanteras, November 4, across leading retail outlets and Jio's website. The smartphone can be also purchased at ₹6,499. The EMI options for the smartphone begin at ₹300 with an additional down payment of ₹1,999.

JioPhone Next comes with 13MP back camera along with an 8MP selfie lens. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. Google has especially developed Pragati OS for JioPhone Next which will also makes its debut with Next. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm chipset.

JioPhone Next targets first time smartphone users and those who want to shift from feature phone to smartphone ecosystem. The Next does support WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. The smartphone will be competing with Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme in the Indian smartphone market.

