Does Temple 'stick to your skin'? Can you bathe with it, swim with it? Eternal's Deepinder Goyal answers

Zomato founder and Eternal Vice-Chairman Deepinder Goyal has addressed a series of questions about his new wearable, Temple, after an X user @tyags6 raised concerns about everything from whether the device sticks to the skin to whether it can be worn while showering or swimming.

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Goyal responded to the questions on October 3, explaining how Temple is attached and how its adhesive Grips are designed to work. He said the device uses single-use Grips, with an unlimited supply included in the price.

"Yes, with single use Grips (aka tapes). Price includes unlimited supply of Grips. Not weird – you don't even feel you are wearing Temple. Inventing the right Grips was as hard as making the device. We have now gotten them right for 99% of our audience," Goyal said.

Can you shower or swim with Temple? One of the questions was whether the wearable would remain in place during activities such as running, jumping, swimming or bathing.

Goyal said the device is designed to remain firmly attached during such activities. "Super sticky – can run, jump, sauna, swim, shower with it. Everything except scuba dive (but that's a device issue, not a tape issue). Doesn't move. Doesn't itch," he said.

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On whether the Grip can be removed and reused, Goyal said users would need to apply a fresh one each time.

"You can remove Temple, but not reuse a Grip. Always use a fresh Grip," he said.

How long does the Grip last? The X user also asked whether the wearable could accidentally come off when removing a T-shirt and whether the adhesive would remain effective after repeated use.

Goyal said Temple's smooth edges are designed to prevent it from being displaced by clothing. He added that some users keep a single Grip on for about seven days, corresponding to the device's battery life, although the company recommends replacing it every two to three days.

"Not at all. It has very smooth edges and everything just slides over. People sometimes use a single Grip for around 7 days (battery life of the device). We recommend changing the Grip every 2/3 days though," Goyal said.

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He added that users can carry out their regular routines while wearing Temple, including face washing, showering, skincare and applying makeup.

What if your skin itches? The user also asked what would happen if the area under the wearable became itchy.

Goyal said he had not heard of this issue so far and attributed the comfort to the medical-grade Grips.

"Haven't heard this so far. Maybe our medical grade grips are so good and they keep your skin so nice and supple that it never itches :)" he said.

Goyal also claimed that customers have described Temple as the most comfortable wearable they have used, while acknowledging that it can take about five minutes to get accustomed to wearing it.

Temple colours and pre-orders The exchange followed Goyal's October 1 post on X announcing six colours for the launch edition of Temple. The options are True Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk.

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Goyal said pre-orders were expected to open soon, subject to finalising a few remaining details. He also said people on the early-access waitlist would receive priority access.

What is Temple? Temple is an experimental wearable developed to monitor blood flow in the brain continuously and in real time. The compact sensor is positioned near the temple to track cerebral blood flow, which can provide insights into neurological health and ageing.

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The device is being developed through Goyal’s personal research venture, Continue Research, for which he has pledged $25 million from his own funds.

Temple is separate from Zomato and is not a product of the food-delivery company. It is being developed independently under Eternal.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X