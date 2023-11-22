Does Working With Robots Make Humans Slack Off?
A new study suggests that people pay less attention to detail if they think a machine is backing them up
Robots can perform surgery, shampoo someone’s hair, read a mammogram and, of course, drive a car. A chatbot could probably write my column, if I let it. Now that machines can do nearly everything humans do, the question is what effect they have on human motivation. Do they make our lives easier and more efficient, or do they turn us into slackers?