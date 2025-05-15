Home-made chips: India's GPUs set for year-end trials

India will begin trials of its first homemade graphic processing units before the end of this year, two senior officials familiar with the matter said, crossing a milestone in the development of components at the heart of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The chips will be general-purpose GPUs, or GPGPUs, with the potential use across a wide range of tasks. In the long run, the goal is to replace chips from global giants such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm in data centres, AI model training, analytics, cloud platforms, supercomputers and critical communications infrastructure, among others.

“About 29 prototypes of these indigenous GPGPUs will be produced in India by the end of this year. Following this, agencies associated with the development process will collate data on performance, reliability and efficiency, since the idea will be to ensure that the product in question is not just indigenous, but also at par with global standards set by the US," one of the officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

On 5 February, Mint reported that the Centre was in the process of designing its own ‘AI chip’, setting a tentative deadline of 2027 for local production. The project is headed by Meity, with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-Dac) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) working on it. The GPGPUs are being built on an existing indigenous semiconductor architecture developed by C-Dac, based on open-source standards.