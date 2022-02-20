World leaders are known to have their own apps named after him but it is now becoming too often if he/she is a businessman or a businesswoman. In this case, it is the former US president, Donald Trump. According to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, Donald Trump will be launching a new app called the ‘Truth Social’ tomorrow on the Apple-owned App Store. Last year, he announced this app and said it will ‘stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech’.

It is important to note that Donald Trump Twitter account was suspended for the violence on the US Capitol Hills by the Republican supporters on 6 January 2021. He was also barred from Facebook and YouTube as well. He was accused of inciting the violence after he lost presidential seat to the Democrat Joe Biden.

His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr posted on his Twitter profile saying, “Time for some truth."

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

According to The Guardian, in a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network’s chief product officer, listed as Billy B, answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple app store for Monday Feb 21," the executive responded.

“Led by former Republican representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, will join a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube," wrote The Guardian.

