Donald Trump social media platform, ‘Truth Social’ has gone live on App Store in US market. This new social media app comes after the former US president was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over his alleged involvement inciting the violence on Capitol Hill in January last year. Donald Trump had promised to take on the big tech companies with his own social media platform. Last we checked, it was available on Google Play Store in India but not on App Store here yet.

Although, users had a tough time in getting the app as it came along with glitches. Most of them were put on waiting list as the demand for the app grew, users reported.

“Led by former Republican representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, will join a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube," wrote The Guardian.

The Donald Trump ‘Truth Social’ primarily takes on Twitter in the United States. It is being reported that the app will have similar user interface in which people can send or receive messages.

It may take some time for the app to become stable and might be later rolled out other countries as well but we do not have any concrete news on it.

