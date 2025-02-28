Don’t freak out about empathic chatbots. Learn from them.

Researchers initially wondered if the AI advantage came from the fact that a bot has limitless time to offer endless attention—commodities that are in scarce supply for physicians and crisis responders. But that doesn’t seem to explain it. In a 2024 working paper published by researchers at Harvard Business School, 400 participants were asked to read descriptions of other people’s struggles and write responses. Some were told they would get a bonus payment if their response was particularly thoughtful and helpful. This incentive nudged people to spend more time on their expressions of compassion, but these efforts still fell short of the empathy expressed by ChatGPT.