Don't have anti-virus? Here's how you can remove virus from your device. Read on

While your personal computer- a laptop or desktop, is vulnerable to the virus attack without an anti-virus software installed, now you can be a step ahead, you can remove them virus without spending a buck.
NEW DELHI :
The hassle of virus attack on a personal computer is not unknown to anybody who has ever used a device. They are also aware of the fact that anti-virus for the system is equally expensive and the need to constantly upgrade them for a price does not help the situation either.
However, there is a way to remove virus from your device without an anti-virus software.
Read below to find out how
To detect if your device has been attacked by viruses
Viruses can be hard to detect when they sneak into your device. However, when they reach the target they feast on it rendering the computer virtually useless.
If you have experienced these symptoms on your device, it might be a victim of virus infestation.
Stop the virus on your device without Antivirus
The first step towards removing a virus is identifying and stopping it from further infecting your device.
To do that, press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and open the task manager. Then, go to 'Processes' and check for any unfamiliar programs running. To confirm if it is a virus, search online. If confirmed, highlight it and press 'End Process' to stop it. Then follow the steps mentioned below to remove it entirely.
These are the steps to remove the virus from laptop without antivirus
Step 1: Boost your protection by turning on Windows Defender Firewall. It will prevent the virus from spreading further. Open Control Panel > click Windows Defender Firewall > Turn Windows Defender Firewall on.
Step 2: Use the 'Virus & Threat Protection' feature to remove the virus. It is an in-built Windows feature that will easily enable you to remove viruses. To do this, first go to settings and click on Update and Security.
Step 3: On the Windows Security section; click 'Open Windows Defender Security Center'. From there, go to Virus & threat protection settings. There, you need to turn on these three options — Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and Automatic sample submission.
Step 4: Now go to the 'Threat history' in the 'Virus and Threat protection' menu. Click on 'Scan now' to scan your laptop or PC.
Step 5: Once Windows Defender has cleaned up all the viruses, restart your device and use it without any worries.