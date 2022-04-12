Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don't have anti-virus? Here's how you can remove virus from your device. Read on

Don't have anti-virus? Here's how you can remove virus from your device. Read on

However, there is a way to remove virus from your device without an anti-virus software. Photo: AFP
12 Apr 2022

While your personal computer- a laptop or desktop, is vulnerable to the virus attack without an anti-virus software installed, now you can be a step ahead, you can remove them virus without spending a buck.

NEW DELHI : The hassle of virus attack on a personal computer is not unknown to anybody who has ever used a device. They are also aware of the fact that anti-virus for the system is equally expensive and the need to constantly upgrade them for a price does not help the situation either. 

However, there is a way to remove virus from your device without an anti-virus software. 

While your personal computer- a laptop or desktop, is vulnerable to the virus attack without an anti-virus software installed, now you can be a step ahead, you can remove them virus without spending a buck.

Read below to find out how

To detect if your device has been attacked by viruses

Viruses can be hard to detect when they sneak into your device. However, when they reach the target they feast on it rendering the computer virtually useless. 

Some common signs of a virus attack on your device include

-Unrecognized programs launching on their own

-Computer slowing down 

-Random pop-up messages

If you have experienced these symptoms on your device, it might be a victim of virus infestation. 

Stop the virus on your device without Antivirus

The first step towards removing a virus is identifying and stopping it from further infecting your device. 

To do that, press Ctrl + Alt + Delete and open the task manager. Then, go to 'Processes' and check for any unfamiliar programs running. To confirm if it is a virus, search online. If confirmed, highlight it and press 'End Process' to stop it. Then follow the steps mentioned below to remove it entirely.

These are the steps to remove the virus from laptop without antivirus

Step 1: Boost your protection by turning on Windows Defender Firewall. It will prevent the virus from spreading further. Open Control Panel > click Windows Defender Firewall > Turn Windows Defender Firewall on.

Step 2: Use the 'Virus & Threat Protection' feature to remove the virus. It is an in-built Windows feature that will easily enable you to remove viruses. To do this, first go to settings and click on Update and Security.

Step 3: On the Windows Security section; click 'Open Windows Defender Security Center'. From there, go to Virus & threat protection settings. There, you need to turn on these three options — Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and Automatic sample submission.

Step 4: Now go to the 'Threat history' in the 'Virus and Threat protection' menu. Click on 'Scan now' to scan your laptop or PC.

Step 5: Once Windows Defender has cleaned up all the viruses, restart your device and use it without any worries.

 