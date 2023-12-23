Don’t Let AI Fears Ruin Christmas
SummaryBefore it can launch nuclear missiles, AI will have to prove it can find a TV show worth watching.
An early and influential thought experiment in the artificial intelligence doom literature is coming true—the paperclip maximizer scenario, except the world isn’t filling up with superfluous, unwanted paperclips. It’s filling up with predictions of AI doom.
