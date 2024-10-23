Drone firms in talks for self-regulation of standards to boost localization
Summary
- Stakeholders of India’s drone industry are in talks with the DGCA—India’s aviation regulator, as well as the Army, to come up with a self-defined set of standards for developing more sophisticated drones locally.
New Delhi: India’s cohort of drone firms are in talks with each other, as well as the three defence forces and the civil aviation ministry, to establish a self-regulatory code of operations. While talks have been going on for a while, an increased urgency has been proposed from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is now keen on helping drone firms in India to localize a greater percentage of their key components.