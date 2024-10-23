Drone firms in talks for self-regulation of standards to boost localization

A senior industry consultant, citing sensitivity of the topic at hand, further added on condition of anonymity, “Exports are not an option—look at the volume of the Army’s drone contracts with the likes of IdeaForge. They are all limited in size, and are far smaller from what companies in the US procure. In the long run, the commercial viability of the drones sector will be hinged upon exports—and this is what beckons the need for uniformity of manufacturing, quality, and specifications standards for drones in India."