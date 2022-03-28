EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, which forayed in India last year, has announced the launch of the EcoFlow River series portable power station series for both home and outdoor purposes. Under the River portable power station, the company has unveiled EcoFlow River mini portable power station, EcoFlow River portable power station and EcoFlow River Pro portable power station.

EcoFlow River series portable power stations come in different shapes and sizes. They are portable and have the feature of fastest charging, higher output, larger capacity and lightweight NCM battery that can be used all year round.

The EcoFlow River mini is the smallest portable power station from the brand. It’s more powerful than a power bank and more portable than other power stations. With a 300W output (600W surge), River mini is ideal for 99% of your devices including laptops, lights, TVs. It’s wireless and gets charged to 80% in 1 hour flat. It can also be charged with solar or via your car when you’re on the go.

The EcoFlow River has a 288Wh capacity that charges up fully in 96 minutes flat. It’s one of the lightest portable power stations in the series. It features a comfortable handle for easy transportation and a convenient lunch box design that makes it easy to store. It has 2 pure sine wave AC outlets that deliver up to 600W.

It can go up to 1800W which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. X-boost can only be turned on EcoFlow APP. That means you can power your lights, fridge, projector, coffee machine, and pretty much most of your favourite devices wherever you go.

The EcoFlow River Pro is an off-grid powerhouse built for the wild. From camping to RV trips, get a 720-1440Wh expandable capacity, 600W AC output, and the ability to power 9 devices at once. With the EcoFlow RIVER Pro, you can connect up to two 110W solar panels, giving you a solar generator that charges up in as quick as 4 hours.

The product ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹90,000 in India.

