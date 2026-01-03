A ‘spicy mode’ feature released in the US in early August by Grok, the foundational AI platform by Elon Musk, has raised a fresh round of questions on the ethics and permissibility of AI-generated content on social media platforms in India, apart from highlighting the need to redefine the safe harbour protection clause, which gives intermediaries blanket immunity from prosecution.
At turn of year, Musk’s ‘spicy’ AI feature triggers sour response from Indian regulators
SummaryConcerns about AI-generated explicit content arise from Grok's recent feature, leading to government scrutiny in India. The Centre is calling for stricter regulations on social media platforms like X, emphasizing the need for accountability in light of rising complaints.
A ‘spicy mode’ feature released in the US in early August by Grok, the foundational AI platform by Elon Musk, has raised a fresh round of questions on the ethics and permissibility of AI-generated content on social media platforms in India, apart from highlighting the need to redefine the safe harbour protection clause, which gives intermediaries blanket immunity from prosecution.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More