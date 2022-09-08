OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Elon Musk allowed to amend twitter countersuit to add whistleblower claims

The Delaware judge steering the lawsuit over Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk’s stalled $44 billion takeover said the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc. can amend his countersuit to incorporate allegations from a whistleblower complaint by the social-media company’s former head of security.

