Elon Musk allowed to amend twitter countersuit to add whistleblower claims
Judge denies billionaire’s request to push back the trial to November
The Delaware judge steering the lawsuit over Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk’s stalled $44 billion takeover said the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc. can amend his countersuit to incorporate allegations from a whistleblower complaint by the social-media company’s former head of security.