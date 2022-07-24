A judge agreed to fast-track Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk, setting up a blockbuster trial for October that is expected to last roughly five days. Twitter wants to force Mr. Musk to follow through with his agreed-upon $44 billion purchase of the social-media company after he unveiled a plan to back out over claims it misrepresented the number of spam accounts on its platform. Here are answers to some questions about how the unprecedented showdown might unfold: