Elon Musk and Twitter’s battle heads to court: What’s next
A look at what could unfold as Twitter seeks to force Musk to follow through with his agreed-upon purchase of the company
A look at what could unfold as Twitter seeks to force Musk to follow through with his agreed-upon purchase of the company
A judge agreed to fast-track Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk, setting up a blockbuster trial for October that is expected to last roughly five days. Twitter wants to force Mr. Musk to follow through with his agreed-upon $44 billion purchase of the social-media company after he unveiled a plan to back out over claims it misrepresented the number of spam accounts on its platform. Here are answers to some questions about how the unprecedented showdown might unfold:
A judge agreed to fast-track Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk, setting up a blockbuster trial for October that is expected to last roughly five days. Twitter wants to force Mr. Musk to follow through with his agreed-upon $44 billion purchase of the social-media company after he unveiled a plan to back out over claims it misrepresented the number of spam accounts on its platform. Here are answers to some questions about how the unprecedented showdown might unfold:
Will the discovery process give Mr. Musk’s team access to the bot data it wants?
Will the discovery process give Mr. Musk’s team access to the bot data it wants?
Not necessarily.
The purpose of the discovery process, which will take place in the coming weeks, is to allow both sides to scour emails and the like that could provide evidence to support their cases.
Mr. Musk’s team has made clear it wants to dig into how Twitter arrived at its estimate that less than 5% of its monetizable daily active users are spam accounts. Related requests could include raw data such as tweets that Twitter analyzes, documents detailing Twitter’s process for arriving at an estimate and conversations with the Twitter employees involved in forming it.
Twitter won’t necessarily provide everything Mr. Musk asks for. A lawyer for the company has argued that the spam accounts are “an invented issue," and that the case is squarely about Mr. Musk attempting to walk away from a deal he agreed to because of a downturn in the market.
How might the two sides clash during the discovery process?
It is in team Musk’s interest to delay the proceedings—it had pushed unsuccessfully for the trial to be held in February—and making voluminous requests could help accomplish that.
Twitter, on the other hand, had argued for the expedited trial and wants to limit the amount of time its shareholders and employees spend in limbo. For this reason, it will have to play a balancing act between accommodating some of the requests to keep things moving, while limiting those it sees as unreasonable.
“The quickest way to get things done is to hand over the documents and not fight over it," said Ann Lipton, an associate professor at Tulane Law School. She said she expects Twitter to push back selectively. “Twitter’s argument is going to be, ‘You can analyze our spam, it still won’t show anything we said was false.’ "
The discovery process is a complicated tug of war, with the two sides—Twitter is represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; Mr. Musk by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP—making requests and responding back and forth, and holding calls to settle disagreements. When the clashes boil over, the judge weighs in. How the judge comes down on some of the requests could be telling, Ms. Lipton said.
How could the judge ultimately rule?
Twitter is suing for specific performance, meaning it wants the court to force Mr. Musk to close the deal. The contract clearly spells out that the two sides agreed on a right to sue for either specific performance or monetary damages of no more than $1 billion, said Ms. Lipton.
For this reason, legal experts say the range of possible outcomes is limited. The judge—Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick—could rule in Twitter’s favor and order specific performance; she could rule in Mr. Musk’s favor and let him out of the deal; or she could order him to pay Twitter up to $1 billion. That last scenario wouldn’t make a dent in the difference between the price Mr. Musk agreed to pay and Twitter’s expected market value should the deal fall apart.
Some legal experts have theorized that the judge could go off-script by making an argument for a ruling that essentially rewrites the contract terms. She’d need to show that specific performance is impractical, for example, and offer an alternative. But such rulings are exceedingly rare.
Could the two sides strike a settlement instead?
Yes.
They could settle the case at any point—before the trial begins, during the trial or even after a judgment. Indeed, the vast majority of broken-deal cases end in negotiated settlements. Both sides are constantly weighing the value of the certainty of a settlement against the expense and risk of a high-profile court case and its possible outcomes.
“If this was a normal acquisition, they’d knock a dollar or two off the price and they’d settle," said Ms. Lipton. But that logic might not apply here, she said, partly because Mr. Musk’s motives aren’t clear and Twitter’s case appears strong.
But even if Twitter succeeds in getting a judgment for specific performance, it is still expected that Mr. Musk would appeal the ruling, which would mean more time and uncertainty.