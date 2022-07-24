Elon Musk and Twitter’s battle heads to court: What’s next

For this reason, legal experts say the range of possible outcomes is limited. The judge—Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick—could rule in Twitter’s favor and order specific performance; she could rule in Mr. Musk’s favor and let him out of the deal; or she could order him to pay Twitter up to $1 billion. That last scenario wouldn’t make a dent in the difference between the price Mr. Musk agreed to pay and Twitter’s expected market value should the deal fall apart.