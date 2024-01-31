 Elon Musk announces first human recipient of Neuralink brain implant, says, "Details are scant!” | Mint
Business News/ Technology / Elon Musk announces first human recipient of Neuralink brain implant, says, "Details are scant!"
Elon Musk announces first human recipient of Neuralink brain implant, says, "Details are scant!”

 Livemint

Elon Musk's Neuralink has announced the successful implantation of its brain-computer interface in a human, with positive early feedback on neuron spike detection.

For representation purposes only (via REUTERS)
For representation purposes only (via REUTERS)

In a groundbreaking development in the field of neurotechnology, Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, announced that the first human recipient has received an implant from his brain-computer interface venture, Neuralink. 

Musk took to X and shared the news, stating that the procedure occurred over the weekend and that the patient is "recovering well." Initial feedback indicates promising results in neuron spike detection, although specifics about the recipient remain undisclosed.

Neuralink had previously revealed its intention to recruit individuals with quadriplegia or ALS for its trials, emphasizing its commitment to addressing brain disorders and injuries. With over 40 brain-computer interface trials underway globally, Neuralink has positioned itself as a frontrunner in the field.

The US Food and Drug Administration had granted Neuralink an "investigational device exemption," permitting the company to commence clinical studies. However, the FDA refrained from confirming details about specific studies, citing confidentiality.

Neuralink's device, roughly the size of a large coin, is designed for implantation in the skull, featuring ultra-thin wires directly connected to the brain. The company aims to target the brain region controlling movement intention, initially enabling individuals to control computers using their thoughts alone, reported AP.

Elon Musk disclosed that the first product from Neuralink is named "Telepathy." According to him, Telepathy will empower users, particularly those who have lost limb functionality, to control phones or computers through mere thoughts. The announcement has generated intrigue and skepticism alike, with questions lingering about the device's safety and effectiveness.

Laura Cabrera, a brain science researcher at Pennsylvania State University, highlighted the risks associated with brain surgery, emphasizing potential complications like brain hemorrhage or seizures. While acknowledging Neuralink's innovative use of robotic surgery for implantation, she underscored the unknowns surrounding the procedure's safety for humans.

(With inputs from AP)

 

Published: 31 Jan 2024, 07:19 PM IST
