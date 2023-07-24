Elon Musk bids adieu to Twitter; here's what X offers to subscribers…

Elon Musk has officially rebranded the microblogging platform he owns. Formerly known as Twitter, the platform has now been unveiled as "X." This development comes as no surprise, as Musk had previously engaged his followers by requesting them to design mockups for the new logo. He promised to select a "good enough" design to be adopted globally, and he has now fulfilled that commitment.

As evident by the appearance of the X affiliate badge alongside the blue tick on Musk's profile, the change has been implemented and Twitter is now officially recognized as X.

Sharing the new logo, Twitter (now X) CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “X is here! Let's do this." Later, Yaccarino shared the X logo projected on a building, with the caption, “Lights. Camera. X!"

The rebranded platform "X" under Elon Musk's ownership remains shrouded in mystery, with little information disclosed about the upcoming changes. However, recent tweets from X CEO, Yaccarino, suggest that the platform is set to transform into a super app akin to China's WeChat.

With the aim of reshaping the global social landscape, X is expected to leverage the potential of AI technology. While specifics are yet to be unveiled, anticipation is high for the exciting possibilities that the new X platform may bring to the world of social media.

Besides functioning as a social media platform for user interactions, X will expand its offerings to include audio, video, and messaging services. Additionally, it will provide banking and payment services similar to WeChat. According to Yaccarino's tweet, the vision for X is to create a global marketplace encompassing ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. This rebranding was not a sudden decision, as X CEO revealed that it is part of a transformation that began nearly 8 months ago under Elon Musk's leadership.

During this time, controversial changes have been implemented, such as the removal of legacy verification, introduction of Twitter Blue, and limiting DMs, among others.

Yaccarino expressed great optimism about the future of X, stating that the transformation knows no bounds. According to her, X is destined to become the ultimate platform, capable of delivering an extensive array of services. Both Yaccarino and Elon Musk are eagerly looking forward to collaborating with their teams and partners to introduce X to the world.

With the rebranding of the platform, the posts users make on X will now be called "X." A user had inquired about this change to Elon Musk, and his response was simply "X." As for what users will be called now, another user raised the question, suggesting the possibility of being called "Xers," which they found appealing. However, Elon Musk indicated that both he and the rest of the X users will be nameless, as he replied, "We will have no name."