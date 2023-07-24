Elon Musk bids adieu to Twitter; here's what X offers to subscribers…2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Elon Musk has rebranded Twitter as ‘X’ with plans to transform it into a super app similar to WeChat. The platform will offer audio, video, messaging, banking, and payment services.
Elon Musk has officially rebranded the microblogging platform he owns. Formerly known as Twitter, the platform has now been unveiled as "X." This development comes as no surprise, as Musk had previously engaged his followers by requesting them to design mockups for the new logo. He promised to select a "good enough" design to be adopted globally, and he has now fulfilled that commitment.
