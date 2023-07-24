Elon Musk bids adieu to Twitter; here's what X offers to subscribers…

With the rebranding of the platform, the posts users make on X will now be called "X." A user had inquired about this change to Elon Musk, and his response was simply "X." As for what users will be called now, another user raised the question, suggesting the possibility of being called "Xers," which they found appealing. However, Elon Musk indicated that both he and the rest of the X users will be nameless, as he replied, "We will have no name."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}