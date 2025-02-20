Elon Musk has announced that Grok 3, the latest AI model from xAI, will be available for free temporarily. The advanced model promises improved reasoning and language comprehension. Users can access it via X, with the offer expected to boost engagement and gather feedback.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Grok 3, the latest and most sophisticated artificial intelligence model developed by his company xAI, will be available for free for a limited time.

Musk made the revelation in a post on X, stating, “For a short time, Grok 3 is available for free to all!" He shared an official announcement from xAI, which described the AI as “the world’s smartest AI" and included a link for users to access the model. The company’s statement humorously noted that the free access would last “until our servers melt."

Grok 3 is xAI's most advanced version yet, boasting significant improvements in reasoning, language comprehension, and contextual understanding. The move to offer it for free is expected to boost public engagement with the technology and provide valuable feedback for further refinements.

Previously, Musk said on Wednesday that X’s artificial intelligence model, Grok 2, will soon be replaced with Grok 3. In a post on the platform, Musk stated, “Btw, Grok 2 is still being used to explain 𝕏 posts. That will update to Grok 3 in a day or two."

Since its launch, Grok has been positioned as a competitor to other leading AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. With its latest iteration, xAI aims to establish a new benchmark in AI capabilities.

While it remains unclear how long the free access will last, the announcement has already generated significant interest, with many users eager to test Grok 3's abilities. As demand surges, xAI will be closely monitoring server performance and user feedback to optimise the system further.

For those interested in experiencing Grok 3, access is available through X at https://x.com/i/grok.

To recall, xAI unveiled its latest Grok 3 series of AI models during a live-stream event on Tuesday. "Grok 3 is in a league of its own across the board. Even its smaller counterpart, Grok 3-Mini, is reaching the cutting edge compared to other competitors," the xAI team stated during the launch.

