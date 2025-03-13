Technology
Can Musk factor, brand hype, Airtel-Jio partnerships boost Starlink’s services?
Summary
- Some experts are of the view that the sheer visibility of brand Starlink and its icon Musk may provide an early booster dose to a service that may not find many takers right away.
New Delhi/Mumbai: The back-to-back marketing agreements signed by Starlink with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio has finally paved the way for launch of the Elon-Musk-owned satellite internet provider’s services after an initial attempt four years ago.
