- But his plan to take Tesla private may well flop
WHEN Elon Musk started Tesla in 2003 the world was a different place. The carnage of the dotcom crash was still visible—although Mr Musk had made $200m after PayPal, which he co-founded, was bought by eBay in 2002. The car industry was belching out fumes and complacency. General Motors had double the number of staff it does now. Chrysler was being run into the ground by Daimler, its then owner. Sergio Marchionne, who later saved Fiat and Chrysler, was a nobody toiling at a Swiss industrial-testing company. In 2010 Tesla floated its shares. Going public was the obvious thing to do. No one had heard of “unicorns"—multi-billion-dollar tech firms that are financed privately.