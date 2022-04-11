Elon Musk is really trolling Twitter now

At best, Musk is trolling Twitter’s management. At worst, he wants to push the company to loosen its moderation standards, giving him more leeway to tweet about whatever topic — from GameStop to Tesla and SpaceX — has or needs his attention. Somewhere in the middle, he’s turning Twitter into a volatile meme stock that could jump or slide in tandem with his state of mind. If history suggests anything, Musk is more likely to make trouble for the company than put up a bid.

