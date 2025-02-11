Elon Musk-led group makes $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI
Jessica Toonkel , Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 11 Feb 2025, 07:41 AM IST
SummaryThe unsolicited offer complicates Sam Altman’s plans to convert OpenAI to a for-profit company.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Elon Musk is in a battle with Sam Altman over the company behind ChatGPT.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less