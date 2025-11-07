Elon Musk predicts AI will rule the world in long term. But there's a catch, this could happen only if….

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is in the limelight after the company's shareholders approved a $1 trillion compensation package for the 54-year-old entrepreneur. At this time, Elon Musk's video is doing the rounds in which he predicted that AI is going to rule the world in the long run.

The Space X founder said that AI is going to rule the world if artificial intelligence vastly exceeds the sum of human intelligence. He made this statement in response to the longstanding concern over AI's rapid advancement and its capabilities in the backdrop of role of money in power dynamics.

He said this in response to the question, “Even today, you've mentioned that in a scarcity world the role of money could diminish or become obsolete. Given how much of today's power, including yours is tied to wealth. Do you think achieving this abundance would require powerful people to relinquish their powers? And might we address the resistance from those who hold power to make this vision a reality.”

Suggesting that AI could surpass human intelligence, Elon Musk said: “Well I mean actually long term the AI is going to be charged to be totally frank, not humans.”

Making a striking prediction about the future of artificial intelligence, he added, "If artificial intelligence vastly exceeds the sum of human intelligence it's difficult to imagine that any humans actually be in charge. So we just need to make sure AI is friendly."

This follows the remarks he made about AI few months ago, in September, when he said that AI could surpass any single human in intelligence as soon as next year. He also predicted that AI could potentially become smarter than all humans combined by 2030. He made this statement during an appearance on the All-In podcast.

With this statement Musk’s addressed the concerns around accelerating pace of AI advancement. His remark comes at a time issues regarding the need for discussions on the societal, technological and ethical implications of increasingly powerful AI systems are gaining currency.

Few days ago, Musk responded to a post on X which claimed that Amazon plans to replace workers with AI and robots. As per the report, the American giant is planning to cut over 1,60,000 jobs by 2027 with robots. While replying to this post, Elon Musk wrote, “AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store.”

Elon Musk's pay check Marking the largest payout ever awarded to a corporate leader, over 75% of the votes cast were in favour of the unprecedented pay plan, according to the company. As Elon Musk embarks on expanding his stake in Tesla to 25% or more over the next decade, he is notably the world’s richest person who is on a path to become the first-ever trillionaire.